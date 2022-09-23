General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Has A Special Message For Fans Following Exit

Johnny Wactor began acting in 2007 on the show "Army Wives." He's appeared in shows such as "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and had a recurring role on the hit series "Westworld," as well as acting in several movies including "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage." But it was his role as Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" that made him a soap opera star. Per Soaps She Knows, when Wactor first started on "GH" in 2020, he was concerned that he'd be out of a job because the show ceased production due to the pandemic, but things eventually returned to normal.

Over the next few years, Brando set down roots in Port Charles, eventually falling in love with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). Although Sasha struggled with drug addiction, Brando stood by her. The couple endured the death of their infant son, Liam, and kept overcoming hurdles they encountered. But, one night when they were having dinner at Charlie's Pub with Brando's mother Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) and cousin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Brando suspected something was up and went into the alley behind the bar. There, he was attacked by a mysterious assailant who stabbed Brando with a hook. Sadly, he died later as a result of suspicious complications from the attack, and many characters — and fans — were shocked (per Soaps in Depth).

Recently, Johnny Wactor sent his fans a heartfelt goodbye on social media.