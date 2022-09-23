General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Has A Special Message For Fans Following Exit
Johnny Wactor began acting in 2007 on the show "Army Wives." He's appeared in shows such as "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and had a recurring role on the hit series "Westworld," as well as acting in several movies including "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage." But it was his role as Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" that made him a soap opera star. Per Soaps She Knows, when Wactor first started on "GH" in 2020, he was concerned that he'd be out of a job because the show ceased production due to the pandemic, but things eventually returned to normal.
Over the next few years, Brando set down roots in Port Charles, eventually falling in love with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). Although Sasha struggled with drug addiction, Brando stood by her. The couple endured the death of their infant son, Liam, and kept overcoming hurdles they encountered. But, one night when they were having dinner at Charlie's Pub with Brando's mother Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) and cousin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Brando suspected something was up and went into the alley behind the bar. There, he was attacked by a mysterious assailant who stabbed Brando with a hook. Sadly, he died later as a result of suspicious complications from the attack, and many characters — and fans — were shocked (per Soaps in Depth).
Recently, Johnny Wactor sent his fans a heartfelt goodbye on social media.
Johnny Wactor bids goodbye to his General Hospital fans
"General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor posted a farewell video to his fans on Instagram. "I have been so blown away by the reaction from the fans. I had no idea that you guys cared so much about my character. I'm so grateful for the outpour of questions and support," he said. "I've always said that the fans of 'General Hospital are the greatest fans in the world' ... The show's been going on for almost 60 years, and you guys tune in every week. You care about the stories and the characters and my character's no different..." he continued saying that whether fans were glad or sad to see Brando exit, "I'm so lucky to have been on this show and to be on a show that has a fan base that is this loyal and cares this much, I'm truly gonna miss it."
He also said he'd miss fan comments and opinions of what the show should do. "It's really a unique experience...[to] bring these stories to life and bring these characters to life..." he stated. "I'm so blessed and I'm gonna miss you guys, so thank you so much for letting me bring Brando Corbin to life and thank you for caring...thank you for all the support and the well wishes for my future endeavors."
Wactor mentioned upcoming projects and didn't rule out possibly returning to Port Charles someday. He ended saying, "Thank you guys. I'll miss you..."