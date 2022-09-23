Kate Middleton Reportedly Didn't Even Talk To Meghan Markle During Her Entire UK Visit

When the world saw Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William step out as a foursome shortly after the Queen died, fans immediately had high hopes for a royal reconciliation, both between the reportedly estranged brothers and their wives. The show of solidarity may have been just that, however — just a show. Because new reports indicate that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex still have just as strained of a relationship as ever, if not more so following the major shakeup of "The Firm."

First, one has to wonder if there was ever a time when Kate and Meghan were chummy. It sure seemed like the women got along early on when the former actress coupled up with Harry and the two eventually said "I do" in 2018.

But the bloom was off the rose quickly when the Sussexes announced they were stepping away from their royal duties in 2020, and hightailed it across the pond.