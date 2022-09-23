Ryan Kwanten On Why His Section 8 Character Isn't A Typical Action Hero - Exclusive

One of the most important things to Ryan Kwanten was exploring the trauma and emotions of his character. Kwanten credits a lot of his ability to explore those elements to the director, Christian Sesma, who "added such a high level of emotionality to this," Kwanten said. "It could have been pretty cookie cutter without his influence."

Both the actor and the director wanted to explore how the trauma experienced by his character would affect him throughout the film. His character is not only grieving the loss of his family but also dealing with the PTSD he still has from his time as a soldier. Kwanten said staying in that psychological zone was his biggest challenge. "The action side of it didn't bother me as much or at all ... To me, it was really imperative that I stay in that mode," he said.

To prepare for that emotional side of his character, Kwanten did a lot of research to understand that mental state better. "I listened to a lot of podcasts about people who had experienced various versions of grief and the various coping mechanisms that people went to ... [and] the decisions that you make when you're in that state," Kwanten said. "In our particular case, you end up joining a secret government agency that is doing some rather shady s***."

