34% Of People Think This Is The Worst Fall Fashion Trend - The List Survey

Wave goodbye to sunny summer days — fall has arrived! From apple picking to haunted hay rides, there is something fun and festive to do all season long. Fall might be our favorite season for the goodies alone: Whether you're craving Halloween candy, Thanksgiving dinner, or pumpkin spice flavored everything, there is something especially delicious about this chilly season.

The start of fall also signals a much-needed break from the heat of the summer, which means it's time to break out your cold weather clothes. When you're not trick-or-treating in your clever Halloween costume this spooky season, you might be showing off the latest fall fashion trends. Every year, there are certain fall trends we look forward to the most, but which ones are people dreading as the leaves change? To find out which trends are hot and which are not this season, The List conducted a survey asking 600 people, "Which fall fashion trend will you be skipping this year?"