Why Nicole Richie Made Making The Cut Cast Nervous - Exclusive

Yannik Zamboni is the latest winner of Prime Video's fashion competition series "Making the Cut." The Swiss designer is the first non-American to win the series. He quit his well-paying job in marketing to pursue his dream as a fashion designer and established his brand, Maison Blanche, in September 2020. His eye-catching, mostly white designs have a unique style with deconstructed elements that make his vision stand out.

Zamboni went up against ten other emerging fashion designers in the competition series, which seeks the next global designer. He stayed on through every elimination and ultimately won the entire show with his finale look. As the winner, Zamboni received $1 million to use in continuing to build his fashion brand. He'll also have a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Although he ultimately came out as the series winner, there were many challenging aspects of the experience. During an exclusive interview with The List, Zamboni opened up about overcoming those challenges. He also discussed his relationship with his fellow designers and his experience with the judges. According to the designer, the judging panels were the most stressful part of the competition, and he was always the most anxious to hear what Nicole Richie had to say about his work.