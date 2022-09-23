Letitia Wright On The Importance Of Mental Health Representation In The Silent Twins - Exclusive

This article contains discussions of mental health issues.

For too long, mental health representation and the nuances of mental health care were rarely handled with care and accuracy onscreen — or at all. In addition to dumping people with mental illness into stereotypical boxes, films and TV have continually painted them as violent, which is far from the truth more often than not.

Leticia Wright's new film "The Silent Twins" tackles this subject in its own way, highlighting the perils of misdiagnosis and painting neurodivergent individuals as violent. The movie follows the real-life story of silenced Black Women June and Jennifer Gibbons. The twins ended up in a mental institution for 11 years due to their refusal to speak to anyone but each other and following a string of petty misdemeanor crimes.

Leticia Wright spoke to The List during an exclusive interview where she got candid about the mental health representation in "The Silent Twins" and how the twins are a cautionary tale when society tries to siphon individuality from people and put them into boxes.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.