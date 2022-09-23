Days Of Our Lives Fans Have Strong Feelings About The Abigail Murder Mystery Reveal

"Days of Our Lives" shocked fans in June when they killed off the beloved legacy character of Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller). The soap opera created a murder mystery plot that spanned the entire summer when Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) came home to find his wife stabbed in their bedroom (via The U.S. Sun). Sadly, Abigail died from her injuries and in the months that followed, Chad has done everything in his power to figure out who killed his wife.

There were plenty of suspects to choose from when it came to Abigail's murder, per Soap Opera Spy. The most obvious suspect was Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), who had a vendetta against Chad and Abby and was also hiding out in the DiMera mansion during the time of Abigail's death. Abby's sister Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) also became a prime suspect, as well as Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

However, as the summer ended and fall began, "Days of Our Lives" seemingly offered viewers an answer to the murder mystery, revealing that Clyde Weston (James Read) appeared to be the man behind Sonny Kiriakis' (Zach Tinker) attack, and likely Abigail's murder as well. Now, fans are speaking out about the big reveal.