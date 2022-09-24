Melania Trump Just Put Her Former Friend On Blast In A Very Public Way

The words "Trump" and "feud" usually signal a political or legal conflict impacting former President Donald Trump. But occasionally, another Trump family member is at the center of a public dispute. Take the 2019 Twitter feud between Ivanka Trump and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (via MarketWatch) as an example. Or the New York lawsuit currently filed against not only Donald but three of his children, according to CNN.

Unsurprisingly, former First Lady Melania Trump has also had her fair share of controversy, most recently with her ex-friend and White House assistant, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. The feud between Melania and her former advisor first made waves two years ago when Winston Wolkoff published a tell-all book titled "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady." According to The New York Times, the memoir detailed the former FLOTUS's alleged competitiveness toward Ivanka and lack of empathy for children stranded at the border, among other bombshell claims. Shortly after, Winston Wolkoff released recorded conversations where Melania sounded off about her frustrations with her Christmas duties. At one point in the tapes, the Trump matriarch says, "Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decorations?"

Now, nearly two years after the recordings were first released, Melania is rehashing her feud with her former assistant and not holding back.