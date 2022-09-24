Foot Traffic Data Makes America's Favorite Book Store Very Clear

While Barnes & Noble has seen their fair share of struggles in the digital age, book lovers keep coming back to the popular book retailer. The pandemic was a rough period for many retailers, but foot traffic data shows that Barnes & Noble has made a fairly smooth recovery since the closures in 2020. Average foot traffic has fallen slightly in the past few years: pre-pandemic, Barnes & Noble saw approximately 100,000 monthly visitors, and now they expect about 80,000 each month. Even still, they see 60,000 more visitors each month than competitors Books-A-Million and Half Price Books. One of the biggest factors when considering bookstore popularity could be the number of locations.

Books-A-Million, who sees around 20,000 monthly visitors, has 260 locations in 32 states (via Zippia). Half Price Books, "America's largest family-owned bookstore," only has 120 locations per their website, and ranks third in overall foot traffic numbers. According to Barnes & Noble, their company has over 600 locations in all 50 states, making it the easiest for most shoppers to access and visit most frequently. Barnes & Noble also offers a wide selection of additional goods like games, gifts, and children's toys, increasing their popularity amongst shoppers.

No matter which retailer you prefer, there will always be a need for books. Once you've treated yourself to a shopping spree at your favorite bookstore, here are five ways to make sure you always have time to read.