Palace Source Claims King Charles Isn't Looking To Make Nice With Prince Harry

Things are about to get even more difficult for the royal family after the queen's death, but it appears King Charles III is planning big changes for Prince Harry. In case you've been living under a rock, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes made headlines for the drama surrounding Harry's military uniform, and thanks to their disinvitation from a high profile event before the queen's funeral. In addition, the California royal couple was seated in the second row at the funeral, while Harry's cousins — Peter and Zara Philips — sat with the king. The Telegraph further blasted the new king for the decision about Harry's uniform, with a military expert telling the outlet, "This decision will have been taken at the highest level. There is no other way of looking at it but as a firm put down."

But there were other signs that the royal family wasn't happy with Meghan and Harry. At the queen's funeral, the hashtag #WitchesofWindsor became popular after a photo showing Princess Catherine, Camilla, Queen Consort, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, snubbing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, went viral. One Twitter user tweeted: "LOVE it! I'm going to start using that as a hashtag! #WitchesofWindsor." Royal watchers were delighted when Page Six reported that William, Catherine, Harry, and Meghan visited Windsor Castle to see the well-wishers paying tribute to the queen, but a palace source claims the king isn't going to make nice with Harry.