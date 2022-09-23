Things Are About To Get Even More Difficult For The Royal Family After The Queen's Death

Now that the queen's funeral is over, many wonder what's next for the royal family. According to The Daily Beast, the future won't be easy for Prince Harry. A friend of King Charles III told the outlet that the new monarch plans to exile Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The king's friend noted that the monarch used the royal family's playbook after King Edward VII abdicated the throne in 1936. The family exiled Edward and his wife Wallis so that they seemed "unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous" to the British people. King Charles' friend added to Daily Beast, "The same thing is already happening with Harry and Meghan and will only gather pace over the next few years under the rule of King Charles." So the new king plans to use an 86-year-old playbook as a guide to exile Harry and Meghan, two of the most popular members of the royal family worldwide.

In addition to the feud between Harry and William, Prince of Wales, the new monarch has a preoccupation with Scottish independence. Leaders of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are talking about breaking away from the United Kingdom, which would be a disaster. On top of family feuds and country challenges, the royal family is mourning the death of Elizabeth, beloved mother and grandmother, per E! News.

Things are about to get even more difficult for the royal family after the queen's death.