Things Are About To Get Even More Difficult For The Royal Family After The Queen's Death
Now that the queen's funeral is over, many wonder what's next for the royal family. According to The Daily Beast, the future won't be easy for Prince Harry. A friend of King Charles III told the outlet that the new monarch plans to exile Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The king's friend noted that the monarch used the royal family's playbook after King Edward VII abdicated the throne in 1936. The family exiled Edward and his wife Wallis so that they seemed "unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous" to the British people. King Charles' friend added to Daily Beast, "The same thing is already happening with Harry and Meghan and will only gather pace over the next few years under the rule of King Charles." So the new king plans to use an 86-year-old playbook as a guide to exile Harry and Meghan, two of the most popular members of the royal family worldwide.
In addition to the feud between Harry and William, Prince of Wales, the new monarch has a preoccupation with Scottish independence. Leaders of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are talking about breaking away from the United Kingdom, which would be a disaster. On top of family feuds and country challenges, the royal family is mourning the death of Elizabeth, beloved mother and grandmother, per E! News.
Royal family mourns Queen Elizabeth, tries to fill her shoes
After the queen's funeral, Queen Elizabeth's former assistant told People that the "real mourning" would begin. The queen's former private secretary Samantha Cohen told People, "The reality of life without the Queen starts now." Cohen added, "It's hard to fathom that she's gone. It doesn't seem real." The former assistant told the outlet, "The uniting force was everybody's love for the Queen. She made it special because she made sure that everybody felt important and included." Who will unite the royal family now?
It probably won't be Catherine, Princess of Wales. An Australian body language expert claimed the Princess gave the Duchess of Sussex an icy stare during a walkabout at Windsor Castle. But William, Prince of Wales, seemed more welcoming to his brother and sister-in-law when the two couples visited Windsor Castle on September 12. After the queen's funeral, a Twitter meme was popular for the "Witches of Windsor" featuring Princess Catherine, Camilla, Queen Consort, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The meme is a photo of the three British royals allegedly snubbing Meghan. One Sussex fan tweeted: "This photo is telling how venomous those women are to #PrincessMeghan. The mean girls know as the WITCHES OF WINDSOR."
Andrew and Fergie won't help unite the family. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have new worries under King Charles, and they fear they will be thrown out of the Royal Lodge, per The U.S. Sun.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla making things worse for the royal family?
Some wonder if King Charles and Queen Camilla might be making things worse for the family and themselves. American biographer Sally Bedell Smith's "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life," wrote about the king in an honest and unique profile in 2017. The New Yorker's review reported the book described Charles as "hopelessly thin-skinned ... naïve and resentful." According to the New Yorker, the book paints the new monarch as a snob who is "keenly sensitive to violations of protocol," who doesn't appreciate the opinions of others and has a bit of the Dunning-Kruger effect, which happens when people believe they are smarter or more capable than they are.
Some of the queen consort's actions might not be helping the family. Camilla's biographer shows just how much she dislikes Meghan Markle, and biographer Angela Levin has a clear vendetta toward the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In July, Deadline reported Camilla and Charles hired Daily Mail editor Tobyn Andreae to head up their communications. The Mail is known for its negative coverage of Harry and Meghan, and the couple won two lawsuits against the media outlet's parent company.
In addition, the new king was roasted during the mourning events for the queen for allegedly treating the Sussexes unfairly. There was significant drama around Harry being allowed to wear his uniform, then Harry and Meghan were uninvited to an event, and the couple sat in the second row at the queen's funeral. Stay tuned.