The Public Tribute To The Queen That Made Prince William Choke Up

Mourning a much-loved family member is difficult enough when you're a mere commoner, but the British royal family has had the doubly wrenching task of grieving Queen Elizabeth II while still maintaining a public presence. Everyone from King Charles III to the queen's great-grandchildren made at least one public appearance during the 10-day national mourning period, and then took part in the queen's funeral, which drew a record-breaking 4.1 billion viewers.

Most notable of all, of course, was the day when William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on a walkabout of the Windsor Castle grounds. Keeping their composure, the "Fab Four" took time to admire the stunning display of flowers, toys, notes, and other tributes that had been laid about the scene. (The flowers will eventually be collected and composted, according to the BBC.)

The group also greeted the crowd of people who had gathered to pay their respects. They chatted, laughed, and thanked everyone for their heartwarming expressions of sympathy. Still, Prince William did have a moment or two when he found it hard to keep his feelings in check. William got emotional when talking about Princess Diana with a mourner, saying, "Don't cry now — you'll start me" (via Twitter). Now, we're learning that there was another sight that moved the prince unexpectedly: a famous little friend who's better known for inspiring laughs, not tears.