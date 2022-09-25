Camilla Could Bring One Of The Queen's Favorite Royal Traditions To An End
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son — now King Charles III — ascended to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, became queen consort. Although there had always been speculation that Camilla would be known as princess consort when her husband became king, Queen Elizabeth made her wishes clear in a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the queen wrote.
Now that the time has come, many have wondered what Camilla will be like as queen. Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth believes that, just like Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth's "strength and stay," Camilla will fill that same role for Charles (via Daily Mail). In fact, during a luncheon to celebrate her 75th birthday, Camilla gave a toast where she invoked the philosophy of the late Duke of Edinburgh to "look up and look out, say less, do more — and get on with the job."
One way Camilla might support King Charles during his reign is with his reported plans for a slimmed down monarchy. With that in mind, there are rumors that she might get rid of a long-standing tradition that Queen Elizabeth II loved.
Queen Camilla might not have any ladies-in-waiting
Even before he ascended to the throne, King Charles III reportedly had plans to slim down the monarchy to just a handful of working royals. That could lead to his wife, Queen Camilla, doing away with one of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite traditions: the ladies-in-waiting.
Throughout Elizabeth's 70-year reign, she always had a group of ladies-in-waiting to help her with everything from collecting flowers at events and running errands to handling administrative tasks and assisting with the queen's wardrobe, per Hello! These women come from wealthy families and are unpaid for their duties. Before her passing, Queen Elizabeth had four ladies-in-waiting: Dame Mary Morrison, Lady Elizabeth Leeming, Susan Rhodes Dame Annabel Whitehead and Lady Susan Hussey. Two of her ladies-in-waiting – Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, and Lady Farnham — passed away in December 2021.
But while Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were given the option to have their own ladies-in-waiting when they married into the royal family, neither of them accepted the offer. Now that Camilla is queen, sources say she most likely will continue without the tradition, especially since there are layoffs expected at Clarence House, Charles and Camilla's former residence, per The Guardian.