Camilla Could Bring One Of The Queen's Favorite Royal Traditions To An End

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son — now King Charles III — ascended to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, became queen consort. Although there had always been speculation that Camilla would be known as princess consort when her husband became king, Queen Elizabeth made her wishes clear in a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the queen wrote.

Now that the time has come, many have wondered what Camilla will be like as queen. Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth believes that, just like Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth's "strength and stay," Camilla will fill that same role for Charles (via Daily Mail). In fact, during a luncheon to celebrate her 75th birthday, Camilla gave a toast where she invoked the philosophy of the late Duke of Edinburgh to "look up and look out, say less, do more — and get on with the job."

One way Camilla might support King Charles during his reign is with his reported plans for a slimmed down monarchy. With that in mind, there are rumors that she might get rid of a long-standing tradition that Queen Elizabeth II loved.