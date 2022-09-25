The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Clash Over Thomas And Hope's Custody Battle

According to the latest "The Bold and the Beautiful" teaser on Twitter, Hope Logan and Thomas Forrester have something else to argue about these days: Thomas and Steffy Forrester's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) attempts to try and get their parents Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) back together again. But Hope is having none of it, as she clearly wants her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), to get what she deserves — and that's happiness with her husband, Ridge.

Of course, it didn't take very long for "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans to weigh in on this matter. A lot of people believe that Thomas shouldn't be involved in his father's complicated love triangle while others simply don't want him spending too much time with Hope again. Some comments have included, "Sorry but I am not here, for this. #BoldandBeautiful whitewashing Thomas's past, and having him obsessing over Hope, yet again," along with, "No one is here to watch Thomas fall down the Hope rabbit hole again. Been there done that. New love interest for Thomas please. Good grief. Let the man be a father to his son with a stable mind. NO ONE WANTS HIM GOING AFTER HOPE AGAIN!!!! Stop it please!"

Thomas falling in love with Hope again? Let's hope his sister, Steffy, intervenes where she is needed the most.