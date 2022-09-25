The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Clash Over Thomas And Hope's Custody Battle
For the last several weeks now, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have either been on Team Hope or Team Thomas in Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) custody battle for young Douglas Forrester. To complicate things even more, Thomas and Hope have had a long and complicated relationship between them. Many "B&B" fans can recall the story behind Thomas falling in love with a mannequin that looked just like Hope. If that weren't enough, Thomas almost married Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) in the hopes that he could make Hope jealous, as detailed by Celeb Dirty Laundry. Interestingly enough, even Matthew Atkinson believes that Thomas' obsession with Hope should be done and over with. He recently told Soaps.com, "I don't think that was really a big deal in Thomas' life before I came on the show. It seemed like he had other relationships that were much more significant to him."
That said, it seems like there are a lot of "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans out there who also believe it's time to put some space between Hope and Thomas, and not just because of everything that's going on with their custody battle.
Fans don't want to see Thomas and Hope together again
According to the latest "The Bold and the Beautiful" teaser on Twitter, Hope Logan and Thomas Forrester have something else to argue about these days: Thomas and Steffy Forrester's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) attempts to try and get their parents Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) back together again. But Hope is having none of it, as she clearly wants her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), to get what she deserves — and that's happiness with her husband, Ridge.
Of course, it didn't take very long for "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans to weigh in on this matter. A lot of people believe that Thomas shouldn't be involved in his father's complicated love triangle while others simply don't want him spending too much time with Hope again. Some comments have included, "Sorry but I am not here, for this. #BoldandBeautiful whitewashing Thomas's past, and having him obsessing over Hope, yet again," along with, "No one is here to watch Thomas fall down the Hope rabbit hole again. Been there done that. New love interest for Thomas please. Good grief. Let the man be a father to his son with a stable mind. NO ONE WANTS HIM GOING AFTER HOPE AGAIN!!!! Stop it please!"
Thomas falling in love with Hope again? Let's hope his sister, Steffy, intervenes where she is needed the most.