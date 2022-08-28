Team Hope Or Team Thomas: The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Choose Sides

"The Bold and the Beautiful" character Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has experienced a long and difficult road towards motherhood. She experienced a devastating miscarriage back in 2018, as detailed by Celeb Dirty Laundry. A year later, she managed to get pregnant with her partner Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), just for her baby to get stolen from her. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted Hope's baby without knowing the real reason why Dr. Reese Buckingham sold the child to her. Apparently, the shady doctor told Hope that her baby had died during childbirth just so he could give the infant to Steffy to pay off his gambling debts. To make matters worse, Steffy was forced to give the baby that she thought she had legally adopted to her mother.

While Hope has managed to live rather drama-free in the parenting department since then, it looks like she's about to face another dilemma. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has made it pretty clear that he wants his biological son Douglas Forrester to live with him again, even though Hope is his adoptive mother. And of course, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans sure have a lot to say about the ordeal.