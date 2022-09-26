This Is When You'll Finally See Days Of Our Lives' Mike Horton In Salem Again
"Days of Our Lives" is turning up the heat as the fall season begins. The Peacock soap opera is ready to bring some major drama to Salem. They're even welcoming back a familiar face in Dr. Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow), per Soap Opera Network. Many longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will likely remember Mike as the son of Laura and Bill Horton and the brother of Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves, Cady McClain) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo).
Fans may remember some of Mike's biggest storylines over the years, as he was previously accused of murder, had a rivalry with Dr. Craig Wesley, and even fell in love with Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) before she ultimately reunited with the love of her life, Austin Reed (via Soaps). Mike was also previously married to a woman named Robin Jacobs, with whom he shares his son, Jeremy Horton.
Currently, it's unclear why Mike will return to Salem or what the future will hold for the beloved character going forward. However, there's a lot of drama happening within his family, and Mike's presence may be helpful to those who love him the most. So, when can fans expect to see the legacy character's big return?
Mike Horton's big return to Salem
According to Soaps, Dr. Mike Horton will officially make his return to Salem on October 4. Mike's homecoming could prove to be just the thing that his sister, Jennifer Horton, needs during this difficult time in her life. Recently, Jennifer's daughter, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was brutally murdered. The shocking death also caused Jennifer to relapse back into prescription medication addiction, and having her brother by her side might help Jen finally get the help she needs.
Roark Critchlow first appeared as Mike in 1994 and was an essential part of the cast until his exit in 1999. The actor returned to reprise his fan-favorite role in 2010 when the show honored the late Francis Reid and her character Alice Horton. However, it's been more than a decade since he's been seen in Salem.
"I was nervous. You get back in there and you just feel ... it's not like a heavy weight, but it's a heritage," Critchlow told Soap Opera Digest (via Soap Opera Network). "To be able to work with people who have been at it as well and as long as they have? We actually had a couple of lovely scenes. It was like the people that you knew from 20 years ago or whatever. I really enjoyed those scenes," he added.
It seems that fans will just have to tune in to find out exactly why Mike is back in town and see the Horton family reunion.