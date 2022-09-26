Fans Told The List Where They Go For Fall Outfit Inspiration - Exclusive Survey

According to The List's survey, the most popular place to find outfit inspiration this fall is by shopping online! With 22.17% of the vote, online shopping has quickly become one of the most prominent ways to browse and buy the latest fashion trends. Following close behind with 21.50% of the vote is another virtual space: social media. Apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest all dominate the fashion scene, giving millions of users platforms to share their unique takes on today's hottest trends.

While scrolling online from the comfort of your home is definitely ideal, there's something special about shopping in-store that keeps us coming back — even if we have to change out of our comfy clothes. About 20% of voters agree, saying they prefer to be inspired in-person when looking for new outfits.

The people we love can also be a huge inspiration, even when it comes to fashion. Over 19% of voters said they discover the latest trends by admiring what their friends are wearing. Another 10.50% of voters love to people watch, because they get their fall outfit inspiration from people on the street.

Fashion magazines and blogs may be going out of style in the age of the internet, but 6.67% say they still trust them to report what's trending. No matter where inspiration strikes, one thing is for sure: this season's fashion trends will have you wishing everyday was autumn.