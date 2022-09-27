Director Alex Lehmann Admits The Pete Davidson Joke That Didn't Make It Into Meet Cute - Exclusive

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's chemistry is undeniable in the new rom-com "Meet Cute." As a matter of fact, some of their characters' hilarious interactions, from conversations about time travel to many of the heartfelt moments, were improvised by the actors on the spot — something that director Alex Lehmann encourages in all of his films. "I've got a documentary background, so I love creating a more genuine moment," he explained during an exclusive interview with The List.

While initially casting for the rom-com, Lehmann knew he needed Cuoco. She was a star who was easily able to switch from comedic scenes to more dramatic ones in a matter of seconds, making her perfect for the role of Sheila.

Gary, on the other hand, was a role that Lehmann initially felt lost filling — until he came across "Saturday Night Live" alum Davidson. "When we met with Pete, it was like the light bulb went off, because he's so lovable and funny, and he reminds you to be more childlike," Lehmann said. "He's somebody that can take the weight off your world by making a joke and being silly."

If Davidson is in a movie, chances are, we're in for a good laugh. Even Lehmann frequently found himself entertained by the hilarious actor on set. There was one improvisatory joke in particular that Davidson made that Lehmann will never forget — even though it didn't make it into the final cut of "Meet Cute."