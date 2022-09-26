New Clips Of The Crown Unveil The Drama That Will Be At The Heart Of Season 5

The teaser for Season 5 of Netflix's "The Crown" starts with the reading of a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming that Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles will be separating. The breakdown of the marriage of Diana — played by Elizabeth Debicki — and Prince Charles — played by Dominic West — is referred to in the clip as resulting in "all out war." The prince and princess separated in 1992, a year that Queen Elizabeth described as "not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. [...] it has turned out to be an annus horribilis," per the Mirror.

Featuring the breakup of one of the world's most well-known couples after the death of Queen Elizabeth — here's how "The Crown" responded to the queen's death — is concerning for some. King Charles III is new in his role as monarch, and some are worried that reminding the world of one of the worst times of his life could have an impact on his popularity, according to The Telegraph.

Previously, Netflix has noted that their show doesn't pretend to be a strictly accurate historic account: "We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," Netflix released in a statement, per The Guardian.