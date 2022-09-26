New Clips Of The Crown Unveil The Drama That Will Be At The Heart Of Season 5
The first season of Netflix's "The Crown" dropped on Netflix back in 2016, and it covered the early life and reign of Queen Elizabeth — played by Claire Foy — and the rest of the royal family from 1947 to 1956. It's been two years since Season 4 — which featured Olivia Colman as queen — told the stories and scandals of the royal family from 1979 to 1990. But fans of the show will only have to wait a little bit longer. Season 5 of "The Crown," which will have Imelda Staunton playing the queen, has an official premiere date: November 9. The season will cover part of the 1990s.
With all the headlines about the most recent round of royals — from the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his brother and father to the death of Queen Elizabeth — it might be easy to forget the drama that unfolded within the royal family during the early 1990s. And in the first teaser from "The Crown," revealed at Netflix's annual "Tudum" fan event, it looks like viewers will get a reminder of that drama.
Season 5 of The Crown will focus on the split of Diana and Charles
The teaser for Season 5 of Netflix's "The Crown" starts with the reading of a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming that Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles will be separating. The breakdown of the marriage of Diana — played by Elizabeth Debicki — and Prince Charles — played by Dominic West — is referred to in the clip as resulting in "all out war." The prince and princess separated in 1992, a year that Queen Elizabeth described as "not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. [...] it has turned out to be an annus horribilis," per the Mirror.
Featuring the breakup of one of the world's most well-known couples after the death of Queen Elizabeth — here's how "The Crown" responded to the queen's death — is concerning for some. King Charles III is new in his role as monarch, and some are worried that reminding the world of one of the worst times of his life could have an impact on his popularity, according to The Telegraph.
Previously, Netflix has noted that their show doesn't pretend to be a strictly accurate historic account: "We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," Netflix released in a statement, per The Guardian.