Jenna Bush Hager Explains How Kate Middleton And Prince William's Kids Inspired Her
Only two father-son pairs have been president in the United States — John Adams and John Quincy Adams, and George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Jenna Bush Hager has talked about the unique situation growing up as both a first granddaughter and first daughter. She and her twin sister Barbara Bush were in first grade when their grandfather was inaugurated, and they were 19 when their father was inaugurated. She noted that when her grandfather was president, the White House is where they spent Christmas: "Because my grandparents are so humble, they just wanted uninterrupted time with their family, they just wanted us to be around," she said, per Good Housekeeping.
And when asked how the White House — which has 132 rooms and 35 bathrooms — felt like a home, Jenna said, "It's the people — many of whom are lifetime employees — who fill it with this beautiful spirit of family," as noted by her on-camera employer, NBC's "Today." She's also said the White House is haunted with friendly ghosts. With all that personal history at the White House, Jenna hadn't yet been able to share it with her kids.
Jenna Bush Hager brought her daughters to the White House to see Elton John
Jenna Bush Hager went to the White House with her mother, her husband, and their two daughters to see Elton John in concert. She had apparently not been sure if she should bring her girls or not, but on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," she said that she was inspired by how Prince George and Princess Charlotte handled themselves at the queen's funeral. "You know what encouraged me was the darling royal children who were so well behaved. I was like,' Maybe my children can be well-behaved,'" she said. The royal children's good behavior at the funeral impressed people around the world.
Jenna also noted that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden greeted the Bush family on the front steps to invite them in, and Jenna's daughters got a chance to check out the White House. And she confirmed that overall, her kids were well behaved during the concert.
John is on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and the audience on the South Lawn of the White House was made up of what President Biden referred to as "everyday history-makers," including teachers, first responders, and healthcare workers. At the event, called "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," President Biden presented John with a National Humanities Medal, causing the singer to tear up, according to Rolling Stone.