Jenna Bush Hager Explains How Kate Middleton And Prince William's Kids Inspired Her

Jenna Bush Hager went to the White House with her mother, her husband, and their two daughters to see Elton John in concert. She had apparently not been sure if she should bring her girls or not, but on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," she said that she was inspired by how Prince George and Princess Charlotte handled themselves at the queen's funeral. "You know what encouraged me was the darling royal children who were so well behaved. I was like,' Maybe my children can be well-behaved,'" she said. The royal children's good behavior at the funeral impressed people around the world.

Jenna also noted that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden greeted the Bush family on the front steps to invite them in, and Jenna's daughters got a chance to check out the White House. And she confirmed that overall, her kids were well behaved during the concert.

John is on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and the audience on the South Lawn of the White House was made up of what President Biden referred to as "everyday history-makers," including teachers, first responders, and healthcare workers. At the event, called "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," President Biden presented John with a National Humanities Medal, causing the singer to tear up, according to Rolling Stone.