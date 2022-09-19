Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior

Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.

One royal watcher tweeted, "Don't think it's entirely appropriate for Prince George and Princess Charlotte aged only 9 and 7 to walk behind their grandmother[']s coffin and attend her funeral in a church of 2000 people (and millions of viewers). Has William learned nothing from his mother[']s funeral?" Another Twitter user commented, "I'm not going to comment on Prince George [and] Princess Charlotte other than to say that all children deserve privacy [and] mentally safe experiences after the death of a family member or loved one." But Yahoo News! Australia talked to an expert who thought the young royals would be fine. Professor of psychiatry at the University of NSW, Susan Rees, told Yahoo News AU, "The literature is clear that if children are well prepared for a funeral, they know what to anticipate and what to expect, and they have a lot of support around them, they are okay with attending a funeral."

But one guest at the queen's funeral didn't hold back about Princess Charlotte and Prince George's behavior.