The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Split On Who Makes That Mysterious Phone Call 'Reporting' Thomas

"The Bold and the Beautiful" featured legacy families are gearing up for a huge blowout. Over the past few months, tension between the Forresters and the Logans has skyrocketed with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) at the center of the drama. Brooke's marriage to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is slowly unraveling, with Ridge spending more time away from home as he reconnects with his ex wife Taylor and their children.

As Ridge seems to drift farther away, without opening up to either woman about the current state of his feelings, Brooke has made multiple attempts to win him back with little success so far. Steffy has happily inserted herself into the drama by campaigning for her parents to get back together, and intercepting Brooke's phone call to drive the wedge further, per Soap Central. Now, the flames between Steffy and Hope have been reignited as they take sides. For some time now, the two leading ladies set aside their feud for the sake of their blended family. But that truce has gone straight out of the window as Hope grapples with Thomas's decision to raise their son Douglas full-time and move him into the Forrester mansion, Soaps reported.

Fans clashed over Thomas and Hope's custody battle and are at a loss on what the best environment for Douglas would be. Now, the tug of war between the Forresters and Logans has reached new heights.