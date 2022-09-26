Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week Antics Prove What She's Willing To Sacrifice For The Perfect Look

For the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian famously, or infamously depending on who you ask, wore Marilyn Monroe's dress from when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy at New York's Madison Square Garden with "Happy Birthday." Kardashian borrowed the dress from Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, which had purchased the gown for $4.8 million in 2016, according to NBC News. When it came to trying on the dress that had been custom made for Monroe, Kardashian wasn't able to get it zipped, per TMZ. So to wear it on the Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian paired it with a white fur coat that hid the not all the way zipped up dress. To get into the dress as much as she did, she reportedly lost 16 pounds in three weeks before the event, according to the Independent.

Kardashian has talked about how looking good is important to her in the past, telling Allure, "I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet." And in her latest public outing, she seemed to confirm she'll go above and beyond for her look.