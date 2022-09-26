Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week Antics Prove What She's Willing To Sacrifice For The Perfect Look
For the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian famously, or infamously depending on who you ask, wore Marilyn Monroe's dress from when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy at New York's Madison Square Garden with "Happy Birthday." Kardashian borrowed the dress from Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, which had purchased the gown for $4.8 million in 2016, according to NBC News. When it came to trying on the dress that had been custom made for Monroe, Kardashian wasn't able to get it zipped, per TMZ. So to wear it on the Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian paired it with a white fur coat that hid the not all the way zipped up dress. To get into the dress as much as she did, she reportedly lost 16 pounds in three weeks before the event, according to the Independent.
Kardashian has talked about how looking good is important to her in the past, telling Allure, "I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet." And in her latest public outing, she seemed to confirm she'll go above and beyond for her look.
Kim Kardashian could barely get up the stairs in her tight dress
Kim Kardashian walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at Milan Fashion Week, according to E! News. She collaborated with the fashion house for the spring-summer 2023 collection, but it was what she was wearing at the afterparty that has made a stir.
Kardashian was filmed wearing a sparkly, skin-tight, floor length dress that was so tight she wasn't able to walk upstairs easily — at one point, she does a little hop while holding onto the railing and at another point, she is holding on to someone's hand to help her up and is asking if there's an elevator. She also struggles to get into the car. The TikTok video has been viewed nearly 7 million times as of this writing. The gown did look fantastic though, so it may have all been worth it for Kardashian.
It's not the first time that Kardashian has undergone what seems to be a painful experience for the sake of fashion. For the ultra-tight Thierry Mugler dress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala, Kardashian posted on Instagram that she'd undergone corset breathing lessons to wear the dress. She was unable to sit down while wearing the dress and wasn't able to go to the bathroom, per Insider.