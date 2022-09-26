Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Reportedly Tried To Make Peace With Meghan And Harry

Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was very close. Sophie is Prince Edward's wife, and he is the youngest son of Elizabeth and Philip. According to The Sun, a royal insider claimed the countess was "trusted and relied on by the queen." Royal expert Jennie Bond further told Good Housekeeping that Sophie was a "second daughter" to the late British monarch. "They genuinely liked one another, and they spent a lot of time together," Bond told Good Housekeeping. "They seemed to very much enjoy one another's company. I think it was very much a two-way relationship. It wasn't just about an adoration of the queen by Sophie; it was a mutual friendship."

The iconic queen and her daughter-in-law were so close that Sophie called the queen mama. "I think, perhaps, the queen was closer to Sophie and Edward's children than she was to the older grandchildren," Bond explained. "She was young enough to be able to get down on the floor with them, but it's possible she had a little more time than when the others were small children." But the royal expert told Good Housekeeping that Sophie's personality was a big reason the countess and the queen were so compatible. Bond said Sophie was a "very calm, kind, relaxed individual, and the queen really appreciated those qualities."

But the Countess of Wessex reportedly tried to make peace with Meghan and Harry after they announced they wanted to leave their jobs as working royals.