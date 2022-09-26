How The Bold And The Beautiful Stars Really Feel About Donna And Eric's Latest Romance

When John McCook hinted to his Instagram followers back in September 2021 that his character Eric Forrester would be getting back together again with his ex-wife Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans certainly had a lot to say about it. Some of McCook's social media followers commented on his post with, "You couldn't do better! Get rid of Quinn! Donna is your soulmate!" along with, "Yes, I think when Donna gets with Eric he'll realize he doesn't really have a 'problem' after all!"

Well, fast-forward to the present time and it looks like Eric has gotten his wish as both he and Donna are positioned to be "The Bold and the Beautiful"'s new power couple now that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) is no longer on the show. With that said though, a lot of viewers can't help but wonder if Eric and Donna's relationship is built to last this time around. After all, their marriage the first time around was of the scandalous kind when Eric divorced Stephanie Forrester in order to be with Donna, according to Soaps in Depth.

Even though Eric and Donna were caught in bed together by Eric's now ex-wife Quinn, it looks like their relationship actually has a fighting chance. At least, that's what their on-screen portrayers believe.