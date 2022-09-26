Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).

But the straw that broke the camel's back could have been the royal residence given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan lived in Frogmore Cottage until they left the U.K. for California in 2020. According to royal commentator Emily Andrews, the cottage, located on the Windsor Estate, had previously been used for the couple's evening wedding party and was the location where they shot their engagement photos. Despite its picturesque setting and significance to the Sussexes, the property reportedly wasn't the place they wanted to call home.