Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).
But the straw that broke the camel's back could have been the royal residence given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan lived in Frogmore Cottage until they left the U.K. for California in 2020. According to royal commentator Emily Andrews, the cottage, located on the Windsor Estate, had previously been used for the couple's evening wedding party and was the location where they shot their engagement photos. Despite its picturesque setting and significance to the Sussexes, the property reportedly wasn't the place they wanted to call home.
Meghan and Harry reportedly didn't want to live in Frogmore Cottage
An upcoming book called "The New Royals" reveals some of the drama that has allegedly taken place behind palace doors. In an excerpt published by MailOnline, the author Katie Nicholl claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were disappointed with their royal living situation. The couple reportedly wanted to reside in living quarters located at Windsor Castle but were instead given Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II.
WalesOnline lists the major renovations done on the property before the Sussexes moved in, including replacing ceiling beams, rewiring electrical systems, adding soundproofing, and turning the 10 bedrooms into five. The couple finally moved into the cottage in May 2019, just before the birth of son Archie.
Despite their reported dissatisfaction with the residence, Harry and Meghan still call Frogmore Cottage their home today — at least when they're visiting Britain. According to The Sun, the pair stayed at the cottage just before the queen's death. They even left many of their belongings behind during their U.S. move. Meghan told The Cut that visiting the cottage now is "surreal," a much different feeling from her current home in Santa Barbara.