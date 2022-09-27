Viewership For The Queen's Funeral Compared To Princess Diana's Is Raising More Than A Few Eyebrows

When Princess Diana died, the world was in one word stunned. Her shocking accident left many fans speechless, and emotionally distraught. Perhaps that the Princess of Wales was only 36 years old at the time of her death and left behind two young sons was part of the reason that so many people felt compelled to tune in for her state funeral (via People). The exact number of folks who watched the deeply sad procession featuring a 15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry may shock you.

According to TMZ, Nielsen counted an astonishing 33.2 million American viewers back in 1997 when Diana was laid to rest. Meanwhile, just about a third of that mind-blowing number of people got up early in the U.S. to witness the Queen's funeral live. The exact number of viewers was estimated at 11.4 million.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., viewership numbers told a different story, with 32 million Brits tuning in for final tribute for Diana and a whopping 37.5 million Brits watching the Queen's funeral on TV (via Deadline).

But these numbers don't tell the whole story.