Why One Royal Expert Thinks A Reconciliation Between King Charles And Prince Harry Is Still Possible

Royal watchers were surprised to learn that, prior to legging it back to the States, Meghan Markle reportedly had a special request for King Charles.

Royal expert Neil Sean revealed on his YouTube channel that, according to "a very good source," the Duchess of Sussex sent her estranged father-in-law a formal request so they could sit down and have a chat before she and Prince Harry went home to California. "This is how you write to the king through his equerry and of course that's passed on, etc.," Sean clarified.

The insider detailed how Meghan was looking for "an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they've been doing over the last two years." Fans were disappointed when Charles neglected to use the couple's titles during his first speech following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, per Fox News, with Twitter users up in arms about the perceived diss.

After years of turmoil, the relationship between the Sussexes and the other royals remains strained. However, one royal expert reckons there's still hope for Harry and his father to reconcile their differences.