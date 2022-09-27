The Silent Twins' Letitia Wright Recalls The Biggest Lesson Chadwick Boseman Taught Her - Exclusive

When we asked Letitia Wright about the impact that working with Chadwick Boseman had on her, she shared several lessons he taught her about life and acting. "I learned so much from my brother Chad. He's very regal. He actually is a king, unbeknownst to everybody else," she said. "If you didn't know this, now you know. He's actually a king. He's so regal in the way he carries himself." If anyone has seen press junket footage of Boseman, it's easy to see how seriously he took his craft and how deeply he loved his character, T'Challa.

Wright went on to explain how much effort and care Boseman put into deciding what roles to take on. "I loved how intentional he was about the projects that he picked, and that's something that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life," she explained. "I want to emulate that. I want to emulate picking work that means something."

That philosophy shines through in her film "The Silent Twins," where she plays June Gibbons — a young, silenced Black woman who gets sent to a mental health facility for 11 years along with her sister, Jennifer, after partaking in some petty crime. The film is based on a true story, making it that much more hard-hitting.

"The Silent Twins" is now playing in theaters.