How Fans Really Feel About Days Of Our Lives' Reason For Clyde Killing Abigail
"Days of Our Lives" fans have finally seen the dramatic conclusion to the summer's murder mystery. Back in June, viewers were stunned when the soap opera opted to kill off legacy character Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), per Soaps.com. Abigail's death was brutal, as her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), found her stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom after returning home to the DiMera mansion. Abby later died from her injuries.
Chad vowed to bring his wife's killer to justice, and there were certainly plenty of suspects to consider. Characters such as Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) were all questioned by police (via Soap Opera Spy), but the cops couldn't seem to pin down the right person.
However, after Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) was also stabbed, it was finally revealed that Abigail's killer was none other than Clyde Weston (James Read). Once Chad put the pieces together, it was clear that Clyde was the person who murdered Abigail and attacked Sonny, and, after three long months, viewers finally know why.
This week, Chad finally got the answers he was looking for as some intense and emotional scenes played out on the Peacock sudser.
Fans react to Clyde's murder confession
After Chad DiMera found out that Clyde Weston was responsible for killing his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera, he held the criminal at gunpoint and demanded answers (via Soaps.com). "Days of Our Lives" viewers watched as Clyde recounted the story of Abigail's murder and admitted that he went to the DiMera mansion that night to kill Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison).
Clyde claimed that he wanted to hurt Belle as a way to get back at EJ DiMera (Dan Fuerriegel) and keep him quiet about his involvement in EJ's past shooting. However, the only person Clyde found was Abby, who threatened to call the police. So he murdered her instead. Of course, fans had plenty to say about the big reveal.
"I'm impressed with this storyline climax. Lots of guilt to go around. Belle EJ affair; EJ underestimated Clyde. Clyde bugged Room at mansion. Abigail should have let it go: her reporter instincts doomed her," one person tweeted. "Clyde murdered Abby so she wouldn't rat his a** out, what a low life human being he is," another stated.
"Picking Clyde seems so stupid of a reason.. this whole thing is unsettling!!" another commented. "The Who [sic] Clyde killing Abby because he couldn't get to boring dumb Belle is ridiculous as well as stupid," one viewer wrote.
It appears that fans have mixed feelings about Abigail's murder and Clyde's motives, and only time will tell where the story will go from here.