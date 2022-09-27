How Fans Really Feel About Days Of Our Lives' Reason For Clyde Killing Abigail

"Days of Our Lives" fans have finally seen the dramatic conclusion to the summer's murder mystery. Back in June, viewers were stunned when the soap opera opted to kill off legacy character Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), per Soaps.com. Abigail's death was brutal, as her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), found her stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom after returning home to the DiMera mansion. Abby later died from her injuries.

Chad vowed to bring his wife's killer to justice, and there were certainly plenty of suspects to consider. Characters such as Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) were all questioned by police (via Soap Opera Spy), but the cops couldn't seem to pin down the right person.

However, after Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) was also stabbed, it was finally revealed that Abigail's killer was none other than Clyde Weston (James Read). Once Chad put the pieces together, it was clear that Clyde was the person who murdered Abigail and attacked Sonny, and, after three long months, viewers finally know why.

This week, Chad finally got the answers he was looking for as some intense and emotional scenes played out on the Peacock sudser.