Prince William Is Already Bucking Tradition In His New Role

Shortly after becoming King Charles III upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the new king announced his eldest son as William, Prince of Wales. William's wife, Kate Middleton, subsequently became Princess of Wales.

The tradition — though not always upheld — of having the title of Prince of Wales borne by the male heir to the throne dates back to 1301 and, while King Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth died, the title of Prince of Wales has to be directly given by the monarch.

Broadly speaking, there was often little interest in Wales, historically, by the royal who held the title of Prince of Wales, but that changed with King Charles, according to Town & Country. Charles developed a fondness for Wales in 1969 after studying the Welsh language and spending a university term at Aberystwyth University. The 1969 investiture for then 20-year-old Prince Charles to be presented formally as Prince of Wales involved the queen giving Prince Charles the state symbols for the Prince of Wales including a sword, coronet, and mantle. At the ceremony, the young prince gave a speech in both English and Welsh to an audience of 4,000 at Caernarfon Castle with 500 million tuning in to watch around the world, according to BBC.

But it sounds like William, Prince of Wales isn't going to have that same pageantry.