The List Survey: Who Was The Best Dressed At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, it seemed the whole world entered a period of change. King Charles III began to navigate his new role as king while mourning the loss of his mother, brothers Prince Harry and Prince William attempted to resolve tensions as they celebrated the life of their grandmother, and millions of spectators gathered as the events of the queen's funeral took place (via BBC). The queen's funeral made history as the first funeral of a British monarch to be broadcasted, and over 26.2 million people watched in the U.K. alone, CNN reported. Spectators watched in awe as the royal family and invited guests paid their respects to the late queen, admiring the poise, respect, and fashion choices that each attendee presented.

Fashion is much more than just a glamorous outfit to be photographed; what you wear can tell a story, send a message, and pay tribute. Like so many things the royal family does, their fashion choices were deliberate and meaningful, showing their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth through subtle details in their outfits. To find out which looks fans are totally obsessed over, The List conducted a survey on YouTube asking "Who was the best dressed at Queen Elizabeth's funeral?" 107,000 people responded, and the results are clear. While all of the members of the royal family looked incredible, voters agreed that an elegant few stood out among the rest.