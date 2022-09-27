The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.

For those who could not make it out to London to join the crowds for the funeral, the tribute to the queen's long life was broadcasted on television. According to CNN, over 26 million United Kingdom citizens tuned in for the moving ceremony. Not only was the event a huge attraction out in the streets, but it also broke a record for one of the most watched moments in British history.

Planning such an event must have been stressful. Now, however, the duke in charge of planning the funeral is facing legal issues that might be more complicated than planning the longest-serving queen's celebration of life.