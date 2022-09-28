What Aunt Lydia's Stunning Revelation Could Mean For The Final Seasons Of The Handmaid's Tale

The men of Gilead keep flying closer to the sun and Aunt Lydia is starting to smell the smoke in her own feathers. In a short time span, she's been hit with too much lifting of Gilead's veil and, much like Elisabeth Moss's June Osborn, can't wash the blood off of her hands. What she can do, however, is show people the blood and tell people where it came from.

In case you've forgotten Aunt Lydia's story up to this point, let's backtrack. In Season 1 of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Aunt Lydia is presented as the Queen Aunt, ruling over the realm of the handmaids. Positive reinforcement may have been a tool she had used as a family court judge or teacher, as we learn Lydia was during Season 3, Episode 8, but as an aunt in Gilead, Lydia has relied heavily on physical and psychological punishment to keep her "girls" in line.

As much as "The Handmaid's Tale" is a survival story, it's also the story of mothers and daughters. June is doing everything she can to save her daughters from Gilead. Doesn't Lydia believe she's doing the same? June, like Lydia had done, is losing focus on why she started fighting to begin with. But in the wake of almost losing her favorite pseudo-daughter, Lydia is starting to see Gilead in a new light, one that more closely resembles the fires of hell than candles burning in a church.