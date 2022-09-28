Married At First Sight's Alexis Weighs In On The Morgan And Binh Situation - Exclusive

Alexis Mitchell took a big leap of faith when she went on the Lifetime series "Married at First Sight" and agreed to marry someone whom she had never met or even seen before her wedding day. Now that the show is airing, fans can follow her journey with Justin Hall as they adjust to married life and try to see if they can make their lives work together.

Alexis Mitchell told The List that she has been on a "rollercoaster of emotions," partially because of some drama with other cast members. Although the show focuses on the dynamic between the recently married couples, the cast members also form friendships and interact with one another. Mitchell said in lots of ways, those relationships are good to lean on. "It was good to have someone in your corner going through the same or similar things," she explained. But at other times, she believes, the cast members got too involved in one another's relationships, which ultimately led to problems.