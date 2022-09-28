What The Bold And The Beautiful's Darin Brooks Has Been Up To Between His Scenes As Wyatt
Throughout Darin Brooks' run as Wyatt Spencer on "The Bold and the Beautiful," he has been featured as a prominent player. From romances with leading ladies Hope Logan (then Kim Matula), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), to fighting with his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), to wrangling his mischievous mother Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), Wyatt's done it all. After a nasty breakup with Sally (after she faked a fatal disease), Wyatt found love again with his former flame Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). However, after proposing to Flo, Wyatt essentially vanished from the canvas with little to no explanation for his departure (via Soaps In Depth).
For the better part of 2022, Wyatt has been absent from storylines, even dramatic plots where his family Liam, Quinn, and father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), need him the most. Recently, Wyatt's begun popping up again in minor scenes with his father and brother as a sounding board for their various personal problems (via Soap Opera Network). Viewers welcome these sporadic appearances, but Wyatt isn't being featured in any monumental way. Plus, with Wyatt's mother Quinn no longer on the show, it begs the question of whether his days on the soap are also numbered.
Fans miss seeing Wyatt on the "B&B" screens, but they will be able to see him elsewhere soon.
Darin Brooks will star in an upcoming holiday film
Christmas is coming early for fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful's" Darin Brooks. While viewers are accustomed to seeing the veteran soap actor in his role as Wyatt Spencer, he's bringing a new vibe to his next role. Brooks (and wife Kelly Kruger) recently announced they had a holiday treat for fans, and now more details are coming to light about their 2022 Christmas project. Per Soap Hub, the real-life husband and wife duo will star alongside each other in a Great American Family original Christmas movie this year. This news comes following the mass exodus of the Hallmark Channel that saw popular holiday stars such as Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar leave the network for Great American Family.
In an update on her Instagram account, Brooks' wife Kruger shared details of their upcoming movie, writing, "filming a Christmas movie in September has been fun because u know this Canadian doesn't love the cold. This experience has been one for the books, and I can't wait to share what my first time working as a mom of 2 has been like on location. Who's excited for The Art Of Christmas this holiday season???"
As of now, there's no word regarding the air date of their Christmas flick, but it's expected sometime this holiday season. In the meantime, Brooks continues to make pop-in visits on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in scenes featuring Liam and Bill.