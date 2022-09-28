What The Bold And The Beautiful's Darin Brooks Has Been Up To Between His Scenes As Wyatt

Throughout Darin Brooks' run as Wyatt Spencer on "The Bold and the Beautiful," he has been featured as a prominent player. From romances with leading ladies Hope Logan (then Kim Matula), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), to fighting with his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), to wrangling his mischievous mother Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), Wyatt's done it all. After a nasty breakup with Sally (after she faked a fatal disease), Wyatt found love again with his former flame Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). However, after proposing to Flo, Wyatt essentially vanished from the canvas with little to no explanation for his departure (via Soaps In Depth).

For the better part of 2022, Wyatt has been absent from storylines, even dramatic plots where his family Liam, Quinn, and father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), need him the most. Recently, Wyatt's begun popping up again in minor scenes with his father and brother as a sounding board for their various personal problems (via Soap Opera Network). Viewers welcome these sporadic appearances, but Wyatt isn't being featured in any monumental way. Plus, with Wyatt's mother Quinn no longer on the show, it begs the question of whether his days on the soap are also numbered.

Fans miss seeing Wyatt on the "B&B" screens, but they will be able to see him elsewhere soon.