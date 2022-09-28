This May Be The Reason Trader Joe's Foot Traffic Just Took A Nosedive

From the organic produce to the frozen food aisle, there is something magical about Trader Joe's. When you walk in, you are greeted by the scent of fresh flowers and hand-drawn signs that tell you all about the incredible deals on groceries you didn't know you needed. Friendly employees cheer as they ring the Trader Joe's checkout bell and ask you sincerely how your day is going. It's going great now, because you're about to go home with a cart full of seasonal treats and goodies that can only be found at your local Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's foods seem to have cult-like followings; some loyal customers have even dedicated entire social media accounts and podcasts to finding the best products and hacks Trader Joe's has to offer. But recently, data shows that the popular grocer has been struggling to get shoppers through their doors. To find out just how well Trader Joe's has been doing since the pandemic, The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked the store's average monthly foot traffic over the past two years.