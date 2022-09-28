General Hospital Fans Debate Whether Dex Is The Hook Serial Killer Or Just A Red Herring

Actor Evan Hofer's first breakout role was playing Randy on the Disney XD show, "Kickin' It." From there he's had roles on "Modern Family," "Lethal Weapon," and "Dwight in Shining Armor." He was eventually cast as Dex Heller on "General Hospital," who's been working his way up in mob boss Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) organization.

Dex has become embroiled in several storylines, including bribing a jury to acquit Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) of false charges, under Sonny's orders. He's also found himself getting close to Sonny's former stepdaughter, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Lately, a string of stabbings has occurred in Port Charles, and Dex was at all three incidents. When Ava Jerome was stabbed by someone using a hook, Dex saved her life. He narrowly missed Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) fatal assault when the killer struck in an alley that Dex had just walked through. And finally, Dex found Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) bleeding out at Brando's garage, saved her life, but got arrested by Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) on suspicion. Brando had mentioned before he died that 'The Hook' was accompanied by a jingling sound — one that could be similar to Dex's dog tags (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

According to Industrial Scripts, a red herring is a plot point that pushes the audience away from what is really true. On social media, the "GH" fans discussed whether all the clues pointing to Dex being 'The Hook' were real, or just a diversion by the writers.