General Hospital Fans Debate Whether Dex Is The Hook Serial Killer Or Just A Red Herring
Actor Evan Hofer's first breakout role was playing Randy on the Disney XD show, "Kickin' It." From there he's had roles on "Modern Family," "Lethal Weapon," and "Dwight in Shining Armor." He was eventually cast as Dex Heller on "General Hospital," who's been working his way up in mob boss Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) organization.
Dex has become embroiled in several storylines, including bribing a jury to acquit Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) of false charges, under Sonny's orders. He's also found himself getting close to Sonny's former stepdaughter, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Lately, a string of stabbings has occurred in Port Charles, and Dex was at all three incidents. When Ava Jerome was stabbed by someone using a hook, Dex saved her life. He narrowly missed Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) fatal assault when the killer struck in an alley that Dex had just walked through. And finally, Dex found Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) bleeding out at Brando's garage, saved her life, but got arrested by Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) on suspicion. Brando had mentioned before he died that 'The Hook' was accompanied by a jingling sound — one that could be similar to Dex's dog tags (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
According to Industrial Scripts, a red herring is a plot point that pushes the audience away from what is really true. On social media, the "GH" fans discussed whether all the clues pointing to Dex being 'The Hook' were real, or just a diversion by the writers.
Can Dex really be 'The Hook' killer?
Dex seems to have a knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Does Dante really think he could be the murderer?— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 27, 2022
A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @EvanHofer pic.twitter.com/C8hfalteBb
The latest "General Hospital" Twitter post has a picture of Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) with the caption, "Dex seems to have a knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Does Dante really think he could be the murderer?" Fans immediately responded with posts like, "Come on writers we viewers are not that stupid. It's not Dex," and, "Dante does...BUT...he is NOT the killer...too obvious..."
One fan wrote, "Not unless he's a quick change artist!" Another fan responded, "The fact that PCPD thinks Dex is the hooker man is why I know it's not Dex." In Dex's defense, someone posted, "The DOJ needs to file suit against the Port Charles PD! Dex said he wanted a lawyer. The interview must end THAT MINUTE not after Dante keeps harassing and pressuring for an answer. That is illegal!!"
"Why is he always at the scene of the crime?" inquired one fan. Praise for Hofer's acting came in the reply, "Very excellent performance by the talented actor @EvanHofer." Referring to the killer's supposed jingling sound, one fan responded, "...Brando said he could remember hearing jingling, like Sasha's bracelets, before he got stabbed with the hook. Could have been Dex's dog tags."
The wildest, and most hilarious speculation was presented in the post, "Unpopular opinion – Trina's the hook. I think she's Marshall's granddaughter via Thomas and has a psychological disorder (DID, schizophrenia, etc) triggered by the stress she's been under."