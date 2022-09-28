What The Young And The Restless Fans Really Think Of Victoria And Billy's Big Bio Mom Reveal To Johnny

The origin story of Johnny Abbott isn't anything remotely traditional on "The Young and the Restless." Faithful viewers know that while he is the biological son of Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), he's not the biological child of Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). He is the direct product of a scheme by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) that went too far and crossed every boundary imaginable. At the order of Victor, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) seduced Billy, but an unintended consequence emerged: she became pregnant with Johnny. However, Chelsea ultimately gave her baby with Billy to Victoria for her to adopt, removing any rights to her child (via Soaps In Depth).

Billy and Victoria initially pushed back against revealing the truth to Johnny, but things continued to escalate. For the most part, Chelsea kept her distance from Johnny over the years. However, recently things have changed drastically. Not only did she try for a Chelsea-Billy rematch, threatening his relationship with Lily Winters (Cristel Khalil), but she's actively making a play to have a more prominent role in his life. Chelsea's insistent behavior and obsession with reclaiming her place in Johnny's life led to a painful decision for Billy and Victoria. They had to reveal the truth about Johnny's maternity to him after years of keeping him in the dark (via Soaps).

In addition to Johnny processing the news, viewers are flocking to social media to express their thoughts as well. It's safe to say they are not happy about how things transpired.