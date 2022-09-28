Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Strong Feelings About The New Princess Of Wales
In his first public speech as monarch, King Charles III bestowed upon his eldest son the title of Prince of Wales, saying, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." In his role as Prince of Wales, Prince William is already breaking with how his father did it at least in one respect. Traditionally, the monarch gives the title of Prince of Wales to the next in line for the throne, and Princess of Wales was the title for the wife, since until 2015, any girls born into the royal family weren't a part of the line of succession, according to Oprah Daily. Camilla Parker Bowles was technically the Princess of Wales when she married Charles, but out of respect for the public's continued love of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, she went by Duchess of Cornwall instead, according to NBC News.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Wales since their titles changed, and another Catherine from Wales took notice.
Catherine Zeta-Jones loves the new Princess of Wales
Catherine Zeta-Jones, who was born and grew up in Wales, posted a picture on Instagram of Catherine Middleton hugging a young girl and wrote, "I love our Princess of Wales I love our Welsh National Costume." The Welsh national dress, according to Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales, is modeled on what rural Welsh women wore in the early 19th century — striped flannel petticoat, topped with a flannel gown, apron, shawl, and cap. The girl in the picture with the Princess of Wales paired the traditional costume with a pair of white high-top sneakers. The sweet picture of the princess and a royal fan was loved by many in the comments, many noting how cute the pic was.
The couple's visit to Wales came the first day after royal mourning ended; official duties were to be limited by the royal family in the week after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, per the Evening Standard. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Windsor to meet people involved in the queen's committal service – Kate Middleton wore a touching tribute during the visit.