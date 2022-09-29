DOOL's Josh Taylor Reveals Whether Kate Would Have Loved Chris Kositchek The Way She Loves Roman

"Days of Our Lives" fans know actor Josh Taylor as Roman Brady. The character is the oldest of the Brady siblings and a former police officer turned Brady Pub manager. When the character was first introduced to fans, actor Wayne Northrop held the role. Roman met Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) when he was assigned to protect her from a serial killer called the Salem Strangler (via Soap Hub). The couple began to develop feelings for each other and eventually fell head over heels in love. Roman and Marlena later welcomed twins, Sami and Eric, and lived happily until Roman was presumed dead.

Marlena later fell in love with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and when Roman returned to Salem she was stunned, per Soaps in Depth. Fans were also shocked as Northrop no longer held the role. Instead, actor Josh Taylor portrayed the character of Roman. While recasts are very common in the world of soap operas, this recast was particularly interesting as Taylor had held another "Days of Our Lives" role before becoming Roman.

Just years before stepping into Roman's shoes, Taylor had played a fan-favorite character named Chris Kositchek. Now, Taylor is opening up about his former character, and what Roman's current love interest, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), would think about Chris.