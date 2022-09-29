New Book Makes Startling Claim About How Donald Trump Almost Fired Ivanka And Jared

The New York Times writer Maggie Haberman has a new book out on former president Donald Trump called "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America." The biography will not be available until next week, but shocking revelations from within its pages are already being disclosed (via Independent).

Among the eyebrow-raising tidbits are that the former commander in chief ran for the top job in the land for a shocking reason, flushed documents down the toilet, that his administration was highly disorganized and that he referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as "fat," "phony" as well as "whiny."

And, the book claims, Trump almost fired his daughter and son-in-law in a shocking way. Indeed, Haberman writes that at one point, while the controversial conservative was in a meeting with then-chief of staff John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn, he floated the idea of letting Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner go via, what else, Twitter (via CNN).