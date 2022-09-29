Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.

However, when it was all said and done, those close to Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, report that the couple was eager to return to the United States following the funeral. While the royals appeared to stand united during the funeral, things behind the scenes were a bit more complicated.

While the funeral seemed to be a missed opportunity for Harry and William, William's wife, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was seen photographed with her stepmother-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the pair have grown closer following Meghan and Harry's exit from the United Kingdom. However, Camilla's bond with the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales isn't what we expected it to be.