Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected
During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
However, when it was all said and done, those close to Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, report that the couple was eager to return to the United States following the funeral. While the royals appeared to stand united during the funeral, things behind the scenes were a bit more complicated.
While the funeral seemed to be a missed opportunity for Harry and William, William's wife, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was seen photographed with her stepmother-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the pair have grown closer following Meghan and Harry's exit from the United Kingdom. However, Camilla's bond with the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales isn't what we expected it to be.
Prince William does not consider his stepmother a grandmother to his children, a royal author claims
According to Express UK, Prince William has made it clear that Camilla is not the grandmother of his children. Angela Levin, the author of a new book about the queen consort titled "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort" shared how she is not close with King Charles III's children and grandchildren.
The reason for the strained relationship may have been the ages in which the boys were when she married their father. "William and Harry were 23 and 20 respectively when Camilla officially became their stepmother in 2005," Levin shares. "She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential."
Levin adds, "Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the Cambridges' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close."
However, Camilla seems to enjoy the children, even if William has made it clear that she is not their step grandmother. Levin says, "Having them around is more like having a bonus. She loves children and the more the merrier."
Camilla is the proud grandmother of five grandchildren from the children of her previous marriage.