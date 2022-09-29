Queen Elizabeth's Official Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Often, when a famous person passes away, one of the first bits of news released to the public is the official cause of death, as well as other information usually revealed by a death certificate. However, after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the first priorities were to honor her in traditional, formal fashion, and to ensure that her family and her people were able to take part in the official period of mourning with as much dignity and grace as possible.

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the United Kingdom's official ten-day mourning period began (via People). During this time, multiple carefully-choreographed ceremonies took place, the last of which being the internationally-televised funeral, which concluded with a private burial service. The Queen was buried beside her late husband, Prince Phillip, at King George VI Memorial Chapel. After the burial, while the national mourning period came to an end, the royal family's mourning period lasted another full week.

Now that the official royal mourning period has ended, however, details of The Queen's passing that had not yet been released to the public have been revealed, including her death certificate, which lists, among other things, her official cause of death.