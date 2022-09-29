Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.

"I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years," Harry shared, stating that he often video chatted with his grandmother before her heartbreaking death earlier this month. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She's my Colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be."

When news broke that Queen Elizabeth was under medical supervision, Harry happened to be in the United Kingdom and rushed to her side in Scotland. Sadly, he did not make it in time to say goodbye before she passed away (per The New York Times). Now, we have learned that the Duke of Sussex wasn't the only member of the royal family to arrive too late at Balmoral Castle to bid farewell to the queen.