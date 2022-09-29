Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
"I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years," Harry shared, stating that he often video chatted with his grandmother before her heartbreaking death earlier this month. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She's my Colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be."
When news broke that Queen Elizabeth was under medical supervision, Harry happened to be in the United Kingdom and rushed to her side in Scotland. Sadly, he did not make it in time to say goodbye before she passed away (per The New York Times). Now, we have learned that the Duke of Sussex wasn't the only member of the royal family to arrive too late at Balmoral Castle to bid farewell to the queen.
A few members of the royal family arrived in Scotland late
When Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at her Balmoral Castle home in Scotland, it was believed she was surrounded by her family. However, it seems that King Charles III and Princess Anne, two of her children, were the only members of the family who saw the queen shortly before she passed away, The New York Times reports.
Queen Elizabeth's time of death was shortly after 3 p.m., several hours before the official statement was made regarding her passing. During that period, King Charles and Princess Anne were in Scotland on official duty, but her other two sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, did not arrive at the castle on time to see their mother before her death.
They were not the only ones who arrived too late. According to Express UK, Prince William was not present at the time of the queen's death. It appears that he arrived around 5 p.m., a few hours after her passing.