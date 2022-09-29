Are General Hospital Fans Thrilled Or Chilled By Sonny Corinthos' Mobster Return?

On "General Hospital," someone is going around Port Charles stabbing people with a large hook, keeping the fans guessing as to who it could be, per Soap Spoiler. The first victim, Ava Jerome (Maura West), survived so the mysterious attacker upped the ante by lacing the hook with a reptile toxin. Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), the second victim, died from the poison. The doctors at General Hospital figured out what killed Brando and are prepared to use an anti-venom on the third victim, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy).

After suffering from amnesia some time ago, mob boss Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) personality changed and when he regained his memories he became a kinder person. However, over a short amount of time, his lighter tone changed and his darker side re-emerged (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). Mobster-in-training Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) — who is secretly working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to take down Sonny — was at the scene of all three attacks, saving the lives of Ava and Diane. However, he is currently the prime suspect in the assaults, causing some fan debate. Sonny, Dex's boss and mentor, has grown suspicious of the young man and had him suspended by his hands in a store room. When Dex didn't give the answers Sonny wanted to hear, the mob boss brought in a ringer named Carlos who is proficient in torture methods, according to Soaps She Knows.

Fans responded to Sonny's return to being a more menacing and merciless mobster.