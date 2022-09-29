Marjorie Taylor Greene's Relationship News Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, has been sparking controversies since she was elected as a representative in 2020. Back in May, she won her primary in the 14th district of Georgia, though some tried to prevent her from getting on the ballot, claiming she encouraged the January 6th insurrection, PBS reported.

The insurrection has been one of the biggest controversies surrounding Greene, who firmly believed that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, though there is no proof of any election fraud. That's not where the controversies end for the congresswoman, however.

Following in the footsteps of Trump, Green was banned from Twitter in 2021 for spreading false information about the COVID-19 pandemic (per People). She has also found herself in heated public arguments with everyone from Liz Cheney to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Now, the congresswoman is causing a stir online with her latest relationship news, and Twitter is not holding back.