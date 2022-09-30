Kate Middleton Wears The Perfect Color To Meet With The Royal Navy

Kate Middleton seems to always know how to dress for any occasion. Take her arrival in Wales earlier in the week, a trip that marked the new Princess of Wales' first foray into the country since assuming the title that used to belong to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Incidentally, this is just one styling Kate will be known as, with the royal having also inherited the titles of Duchess of Cornwall to add to the title of Duchess of Cambridge, which the Queen bestowed upon her on her wedding day. The media has been quite confused by all the titles, it's worth noting.

Back to the princess' fashion prowess, the one-day queen consort donned a brightly-hued jacket that both paid homage to Welsh red and Diana's own ensemble selection when she visited Wales back in 1981.

And now, the Princess of Wales has wowed fans with another on-target outfit upon returning to Windsor Castle. As the Prince and Princess of Wales official Twitter account shared Thursday, Kate met with the Royal Navy "learning more about their roles and what's next on the route to getting her in the water."

You can probably guess what color Kate chose for the meeting.