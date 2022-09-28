Kate Honors Diana During First Visit To Wales Since Taking Over Her Mother-In-Law's Title

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana have a lot in common. Not only have two of the most important people in Prince William's life held the same title, the Princess of Wales, but they also seem to share a flair for fashion. Once upon a time, tabloid stories centered around every outfit Diana wore, from her famous "revenge dress" to that aqua-blue bathing suit. Nowadays, we obsess over Kate's best fashion moments, down to her shoes.

Oftentimes, the new Princess of Wales, who received her new styling after the Queen tragically passed away earlier this month, will pay homage to her late mother-in-law via her clothing choices. A memorable example includes her devotion to polka dots this summer, much like the former Princess of Wales displayed.

Now, as Kate steps into her new role, she and the Prince of Wales are visiting the nation for the first time since the Queen's death. And a look back at what Diana once wore to Wales will have you seeing double.