Prince William And Prince Harry's Relationship After The Queen's Death May Depend On One Thing

Royal watchers were thrilled to see the warring brothers back together again, but William and Harry's outing after the queen's death was reportedly more uncomfortable than it looked. The estranged siblings reunited publicly for the first time in over a year, to mourn the loss of their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, as insiders clarified to People, it was an emotionally draining situation all round, and the princes were focused on the task at hand rather than on fixing their strained relationship.

As one source stated plainly, "It was awkward." The Prince of Wales personally reached out to his younger brother to invite Prince Harry and fellow royal defector Meghan Markle to the walkabout at Windsor Castle, believing it "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," according to an insider. There's still a long way to go to sort things out, though, with royal expert Katie Nicholl opining on "Dan Wootton Tonight" (via the Daily Mail) that, for William, there might be no going back.

Nicholl asserted, "William simply can't forgive [Harry], not just for his behavior and what he's done and how he's done it but look at how much now rests on William." As a result, any hope of the once-close brothers getting back to a good place may rest on one fragile element alone.